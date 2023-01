HARTWICK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday, January 10th, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to The Pit Stop Convenience Store on State Highway 28 in Hartwick for a reported larceny.

A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.

Stapleton was arrested, charged with Petit Larceny, and released on an appearance ticket.