Oneida Election Commissioners resign after mistakes made in the NY-22 election

ONEIDA COUNTY – The two people responsible for overseeing the vote in Oneida County last year have quit under a barrage of criticism.

Democrat Carolann Cardone and Republican Rose Marie Grimaldi have submitted letters of resignation.

Both elections commissioners were blamed for mistakes revealed through the weeks-long legal battle stemming from the 22nd Congressional District race, including record keeping errors and a failure to process voter registrations submitted through the DMV.

At different times, both commissioners were asked to testify virtually before State Supreme Court about their role in the messy election tabulation.

And both faced criticism from the judge in the case, the Congressional candidates and the Oneida County Executive.