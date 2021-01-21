Oneida County to recanvass 1,797 affidavit ballots

Even more ballots may be eligible in determining the winner of the 22nd Congressional race while also postponing that determination even further.

Republican Claudia Tenney maintains a narrow lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi among ballots counted so far.

Recently, it was discovered that the Oneida County Board of Elections failed to process the registrations of more then 1,000 potential voters who had signed up before the registration deadline.

Brindisi’s legal team was arguing to have 69 affidavit ballots filled out at the polls in Oneida counted after it was discovered that their registrations had not been processed on time.

Yesterday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ordered Oneida to recanvass, or re-examine, all 1,797 affidavit ballots that were filled out on election day to see if others were also victims of the board’s negligence.

The judge gave Oneida until 6 P-M next Wednesday to complete the examination.