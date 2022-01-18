ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th.

1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 414 1/15: 375 1/16: 277 1/17: 341 **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22.

4,742 active positive cases.

15% positivity rate.

1* new COVID-19-related death, 609 total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 1 1/15: 0 1/16: 0 1/17: 0

91 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 38 unvaccinated/53 vaccinated 59 at MVHS. 10 at Rome Health. 22 out of county. 9 of total hospitalized are in ICU. 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 14 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 1 unvaccinated/13 vaccinated

Hospitalization vaccination status by age: 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated 70-79 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/17 vaccinated 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated

42% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 63 years-old.

The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 69 years-old.

70% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b