ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released the COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on December 8th.

195 new positive cases, 35,211 total.

1,980 active positive cases.

6.9% positivity rate.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 558 total.

3,629 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 49 unvaccinated/29 vaccinated 53 at MVHS 15 at Rome Health 10 out of county 16 of total hospitalized are in the ICU. 12 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated 12 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 10 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 7 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 0 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated Hospitalization vaccination status by age: 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated 60-69 years-old: 17 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated 63% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 61 years-old. The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 71 years-old. Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 63% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.



Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.