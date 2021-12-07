ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 6.

224 new positive cases, 34,807 total.

1,764 active positive cases.

6.6% positivity rate.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 555 total.

3,298 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

81 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 50 unvaccinated/31 vaccinated 57 at MVHS 15 at Rome Health 9 out of county 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU. 12 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated Hospitalization vaccination status by age: 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated 60-69 years-old: 21 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated 90+ years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 62% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 63 years-old. The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 75 years-old. Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 81% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.



Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.