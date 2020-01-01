One woman dead after a fire in Enfield

One woman is dead after a fire in Enfield.



New York State Police responded to the fire on North Applegate Road on December 28th at around 12:40 in the afternoon.

Troopers did not immediately know if anyone was inside.

One trooper did try to enter the home to see if there was, but he couldn’t do so safely against the harsh flames.

Enfield Fire Department quickly arrived to the scene to douse the flames.



72-year old Helen Freelove was found dead.



A police report says Freelove was taken to Lourdes Hospital for an autopsy, and that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.