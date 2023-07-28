BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) We’re just one week away from Greater Binghamton largest outdoor festival.

Tents are already going up in preparation for the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally at Otsiningo Park. This year’s concert lineup starts Friday with a double bill of John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo. Waite had a string of hits in the 80’s including Missing You and DeCarlo was the lead singer of the legendary rock band Boston. On Saturday, country star Scotty McCreery will perform, and Sunday features singer songwriter Gavin Degraw. A separate $20 ticket is required to enter the concert area. Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says it’s a deal you can’t beat anywhere else.

“For $20, or $60 for the weekend pass, you don’t see that around. You look at concert tickets, any one of these acts right now that are out there, Scotty McCreery’s a $40 ticket, it’s $20 here. So, we’re giving people the opportunity to come out. A lot of people are saying they’re going to bring their kids. it’s going to be their first concert,” said Pessagno.

The $60 weekend pass actually includes two tickets to each concert, plus the ability to park at Otsiningo Park. Regular admission to the festival without the concerts is $10 and kids 8 years old and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at local Mirabito convenience stores or at spiediefest.com where you’ll also find a complete listing of events.