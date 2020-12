TOWN OF COLESVILLE – One person is dead after a fire destroyed a home in the town of Colesville.

Firefighters from Harpursville, Windsor, Ouaguaga, and West Colesville battled the flames at 366 Welton Street at around 5:45 Monday morning.

However, the homeowner, 60-year-old Wendy Sutton, did not survive.

The original 9-1-1 call came from neighbors who saw the flames coming from the house.

No other people were inside the home at the time.

The fire is not considered suspicious.