One of four men planning attacks on Islamberg arrested

ISLAMBERG N.Y – One of the four suspects who plotted an attack on a Delaware County Muslim community was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Vincent Vetromile received seven years in state prison and five years probation. He, along with three others, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in June.



It all started back in January when Vetromile, along with Andrew Crysel, Bryan Colaneri and Nicholas Pheilshifter were found in possession of almost two dozen guns and three bombs.



They planned to attack Islamberg near in Hancock.