BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local landmark built in the 1830’s is receiving some long-awaited renovations.

Next door to Roberson Museum and Science Center is the Randall House, one of Binghamton’s oldest structures.

This afternoon, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the city is providing $100,000 to help fund the building’s rehabilitation.

Following the renovations, the organization Discoveries in Sculptures will occupy the building.

The President of the organization, Keith Oberg says that the Randall House will become an open gallery and studio space for local artists.

President of Discoveries in Sculpture Keith Oberg says, “The idea here is that, with the thousands of visitors that Roberson gets every year, those visitors will have the opportunity to see local artists and their work. And I think this is a win-win for everybody.”

Oberg says that they are still on the hunt for more funding through the state, and that the renovations will focus first on updating the front porch and addressing water damage that has resulted in structural issues.

Past owners of the house include prominent names in Binghamton’s history including Daniel Leroy, John Collier, and James Hawley.



Oberg hopes that crews will start working at the beginning of Spring.