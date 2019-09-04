One of Binghamton’s most well known artists to be displayed on First Friday

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A retrospective of one of Greater Binghamton’s most beloved and iconic artists is opening for this month’s First Friday Art Walk.

The Broome County Arts Council’s Artisan Gallery is displaying more than 70 oil paintings by the late Armando Dellasanta.



Dellasanta was born in 1916 and taught himself to draw while serving in the military during World War 2

After dabbling in some still lifes and rural scenes, Dellasanta focused most of his career on streetscapes of 3 places that he loved, New York City, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania and of course Binghamton.

He passed away in 2010.



His grandson Dillon Utter says he was inspired to take up painting from spending time with him as a child.

“All of these works are very special to us because they’ll never be made again. He was such a well-loved person. He was a very humble man. Everyone that knew him, loved him. He would take his shirt off his back for anybody,” says Utter.

Utter says Dellasanta painted from photographs he had taken in the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s.



All of the works are on sale.



The exhibition will remain up through September.



Aside from First Friday from 6 to 9, the gallery is open 11 to 3 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays except tomorrow when it will be closed for a private reception.