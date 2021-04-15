One man dead in Elmira after shooting at Park Place

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, at approximately 10:15 P.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to the 600 block of Park Place for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male subject in the middle of the street who had been shot. Officers on scene began to render aid until relieved by Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance personnel. The victim was transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital. Life saving measures were unsuccessful.

Preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that this was not a random act. The victim was being chased by the shooter from W. Fifth St. onto Park Pl. As the victim was running away he was shot and fell to the ground. More shots were fired at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male with a muscular build and short hair. He was wearing dark colored pants, dark shoes and a royal blue hoodie.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance

This investigation is in the early stages and no victim information will be released at this time. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Both the Elmira Police Department and New York State Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Elmira College Wednesday night.

Calls for the reported gunfire came in just after 10 p.m.

A portion of Park Place is blocked off while officials investigate the area for evidence. Our reporter on the scene says police appeared to be surrounding someone or something.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with 18 News as this breaking news story unfolds.