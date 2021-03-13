One man dead following a shooting and car crash in Lansing, N.Y.

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) — According to a press release by the Tompkins County Dispatch, around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Tompkins County Dispatched received a complaint regarding a loud dispute and gunshots near the 600 block of Ridge Road in the Town of Lansing. The complainant told dispatchers the parties left in two vehicles.

At approximately 1:49 a.m., the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Auburn Rd. in the Town of Lansing for the report of two motor vehicles off the roadway and multiple injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the occupants of the two vehicles were the same parties involved in the shots fired complaint originating on Ridge Rd.

Interviews and video footage obtained have revealed that the two vehicles left the 600 block

area of Ridge Rd. and traveled north at high rates of speed towards Auburn Rd. all while the drivers

fired shots at one another.

Both vehicles lost control near the 500 block of Auburn Rd. and left the roadway. One vehicle collided with a telephone pole and the other came to rest in the yard of a residence near that location.

The first vehicle involved was a red, 2019 Ford Mustang operated by Garaus A. Henry (26), of

Lansing, NY. Henry was treated and released without injuries. His passenger, Fausto Gio Frias (19), was treated and released from Upstate Medical Center for minor injuries related to the car accident.

The second vehicle involved was a black, 2006 Hyundai Sonata operated by Saad Letif Muhammed (41). The vehicle had three occupants at the time of the incident. Muhammed is being treated at Guthrie Medical Center for a minor gunshot wound and injuries related to the car accident. One of his passengers, Tyrone Fair (61), is also being treated at Guthrie Medical Center for serious injuries related to the car accident. The second passenger, Sha-Heem Harris (21), was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause of death is still under investigation. All three people were from Elmira, NY.

Henry was charged with 3 counts of Attempted Murder 2nd, Class A-I felonies, and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C Felony. Prior to arraignment, Henry exhibited additional symptoms related to the car accident and was transported back to the hospital and once again released.

At 7:15 PM, Henry was arraigned by Justice Klein of the Town of Ithaca Court who remanded him to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $250,000/$500,000/$1 million cash/bond/insurance bond bail. He is scheduled to return to the Lansing Town Court on Friday, 03/19/21 at 2:00 pm.

Upon the results of the autopsy, and pending additional investigation, charges may be upgraded. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents along the traveled route check their residences for possible gunshot holes and are interested in obtaining any camera footage from that time frame.

Please call the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 607-266-5420 with information.

