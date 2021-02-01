One man dead after shooting in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has died after after an early Sunday morning shooting during a house party at the 500 block of W. Third Street.

According to Elmira Police, two people were shot after a fight broke out inside the home around 3:41 a.m. One man was found with a gunshot wound outside of the home and was transported by Erway Ambulance. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, later died as a result of his injury.

A second victim was transported to the hospital by a third-party for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone was present at this party, witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.