TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A crash involving a motor home left one man with lower body injuries on Saturday

On August 19, at approximately 2:12 p.m., New York State Police at Homer responded to a reported crash on Interstate 81 in the Town of Cortlandville. It was initially reported to 911 that a motor home fell off of the bridge over I-81, but those reports were proven incorrect once officers arrived at the scene.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Anthony Ciesla, 78, of Bernhards Bay, was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 54, just before exit 12 at Homer, when he traveled off of the roadway and went through the grass. He struck a concrete bridge and came to rest on the hill under the bridge. The impact of the crash split the mobile home into two pieces.

Ciesla was transported by TLC Ambulance to Upstate Medical Center. No one else was reported to be inside the vehicle.