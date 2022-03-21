BROOKTONDALE, NY (WETM) – Last night shortly after 8 PM, firefighters in Tompkins County responded to a structure fire that injured one resident.

The Brooktondale Fire Department was initially called to the 600 block of Valley Road in the Town of Caroline for the reported structure fire. When the first member arrived there was heavy fire found along with one resident that had gotten out of the structure on his own.

Courtesy: Brooktondale Fire Department Courtesy: Brooktondale Fire Department

Additional assistance was called for through the Tompkins County 911 Center. The fire was quickly brought under control, however, crews remained on scene until around 2:30 this morning. New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC), and the New York State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The resident was transported to a trauma center for his injuries, although we do not know more about the type and severity of the injuries by Bangs Ambulance. The Brooktondale Fire Department would also like to thank all the mutual aid agencies that assisted.