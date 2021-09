OWEGO, NY – An Apalachin woman has died after the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed Monday afternoon.

62 year-old Christine Mohr was riding a motorcycle driven by 57 year-old Philip Minckler of Owego along

Montrose Turnpike in Owego when the bike left the roadway and struck a tree.

Mohr was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where she later died.

Minckler was taken to Wilson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.