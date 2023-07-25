Update 11:00 a.m. Tuesday 7-25-2023 – According to Madison County officials, one person has died as a result of Monday’s lightning strike near Canastota.

2 other individuals also injured in the lightning strike have been released from Oneida Hospital.

The most seriously injured person, a 39-year-old man, died from his injuries at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three people have been injured by a lightning strike along Forbes Road and Seeber Road in the town of Lincoln, south of Canastota.

The incident happened this afternoon, with a call going out around 2:27 p.m.

Patrols and emergency management were called for the strike, and a report of a man not breathing.

When they arrived, they learned that two other men had also been injured by the lightning.

The three who were struck were construction workers working on a roof at the time, they were taken to Oneida hospital and are all in critical condition.

According to Madison County Sheriff Tod Hood, one person was administered CPR, another suffered from minor burns and the third individual was dazed after the strike.

Madison County Sheriff Office’s Captain Shawn Burbage says this is an important reminder to be cautious to not be out in these conditions.