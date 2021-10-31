“One bad decision can turn fun Halloween celebrations into a nightmare”: Police to crack down on impaired driving

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police wants you to make sure this Halloween is a treat and not a trick this weekend.

Along with local law enforcement, State Police will send more patrols out to target those who drive impaired.

“One bad decision can turn fun Halloween celebrations into a nightmare. Children will be out walking after dark, and drivers need to exercise extreme caution. Never drink and drive. Troopers and our local law enforcement partners will be out in force making sure this Halloween is a safe one on the roads,” said Kevin Bruen, the State Police Superintendent.

The campaign started Friday night and will continue through noon Monday, November 1, 2021.

Sobriety checkpoints, plus marked and unmarked patrols will be on the roads. Along with impaired driving, distracted driving will be an area of concern as well. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

The New York State Police, GTSC and NHTSA recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

Use your community’s sober ride program

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely

During last year’s Halloween initiative, State Troopers arrested 166 people for impaired driving and issued 7,922 total tickets. Troopers also investigated 634 crashes, which resulted in one fatality.