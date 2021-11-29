“Once Child at a Time” toy drive looks to meet the exact wishes of children who would otherwise go without

BINGHAMTON, NY – Help spread joy this holiday season by getting a gift for a child who would otherwise go without.

Molina Health Care and iHeart Radio are back with their One Child at a Time gift drive, partnering with Catholic Charities.

This drive collects wish lists from less fortunate children, to make sure the kids get the things they want this year.

Community Engagement Specialist for Molina, Terri Farrell, developed the drive last year.

She says that she modeled it after her own childhood, when her sister would wonder why Santa was only good to some children.

She says it can be hard to see what the children end up asking for.

“It gets a little sad, some kids have asked for beds, some kids ask for food. But these kids last year got bikes and beds and brand name clothing,” says Farrell.

If you want to help, you can find trees with the kids’ wish lists on trees throughout Broome and Tioga counties, at places such as Agway, Tioga State Bank and Miller Auto.

Unwrapped gifts can be returned at a special event taking place at the Holiday Experience light show in the old AC Moore building from December 2 to December 6th from 5 to 9.

If you’re unable to make that, the gift tag has additional return instructions.

Full list of locations to grab a tag at:

Broome County

• Miller Auto, Honda and Hyundai in Vestal

• Schneiders Market in Kirkwood

• Tioga State Bank in Endwell

• Daniels Paint Store in Binghamton

• Agway in Endicott

Tioga County

• Tioga State Bank

• Agway

• The Goat Boy (All in Owego)