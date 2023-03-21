BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Forum will be hopping tonight as the Broadway musical “On Your Feet” comes to town.

The true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is filled with many of their pop hits, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” “Conga” and, of course, “Get On Your Feet.”

Katie McCollum, in her first national touring show, portrays Gloria as a 16 year-old and is a member of the ensemble in other scenes.

She says the cast aren’t the only ones singing and dancing in the theater.

“Even during the act 1 finale, we have people that are getting up and dancing. Sometimes, we go into the audience and dance with some of the audience members. It is such a party from start to finish, but it really has a lot of heart. It really has those touching moments that really, really hit home.”

McCollum, who is of Mexican and Guatemalan heritage, saw the show on Broadway and was inspired to see so many talented Latinas on stage.

Showtimes for On Your Feet are tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30.

Tickets are available at broadwayinbinghamton.com.