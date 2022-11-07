OTSEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Unadilla man was caught in Ohio after failing to appear for sentencing in Otsego County.

Ray Hyer, 43, failed to appear for a court sentencing on January 11th on the conviction of Criminal Sexual Act in the third degree.

Working off several tips, Hyer was located in Sandusky, Ohio on October 21st. He was taken into custody by the Sandusky Ohio Police Department.

Hyer was then extradited back to the Otsego County Jail where he awaits centralized arraignment.

On top of his sexual act charge, Hyer has also been charged with Bail Jumping.