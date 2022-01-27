BROOME COUNTY – Omicron continues to fall in Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gave his weekly COVID-19 briefing today.

For the first time in 4 weeks, Broome’s positivity rate has fallen below 10 percent, currently sitting at 8.

Along with masks and vaccines, Garnar continues to advocate for testing, which is now widely available.

The Health Department’s rapid testing site will begin taking walk in appointments starting this Monday.

Appointments will still have first priority, but the site will do as many tests as possible.

Home tests are being distributed to the homebound population as well.

“Please wear your masks, get vaccinated and boosted and get tested to help prevent the spread and end this pandemic. We are moving in the right direction, we need to continue to move in the right direction. There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel,” says Garnar.

If you do test positive for the virus, be sure to log on to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus to complete your case investigation and notified your close contacts.

If you test positive at home, you should report your positive online as well.