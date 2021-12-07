BINGHAMTON, NY – County Executive Jason Garnar has announced that Broome County has been notified of a positive omicron case.

The infected resident is an adult who traveled internationally.

This specific test was sent to the New York State Department of Health for additional testing.

County Executive Jason Garnar says that now more than ever it is important to wear masks and get your vaccine. If you’re already vaccinated, you should get your booster.

Early today, Omicron was reported in Oneida County.