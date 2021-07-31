Olympics tonight on NBC, July 31st

Tonight, it’s the final night of swimming as Caeleb Dressel goes for double Gold, including the most exciting race in the pool – the 50 meter “Splash and Dash.” Plus, Team USA continues its pursuit of Gold LIVE in Beach Volleyball. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on NBC.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

The morning begins with the Men’s Individual Archery final. Then, the U.S. Men’s Water Polo team faces off against Hungary. Next is the Women’s Rugby final, followed by Cycling BMX Freestyle qualifying, the Men’s Gymnastics Trampolinefinal, and the final in Women’s Singles Tennis. In Beach Volleyball , Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil hope to remain undefeated as they go against Brazil. Men’s Golf continues with Individual Stroke Play, followed by semi-finals in Women’s 3m Springboard Diving. In Track & Field, it’s women’s 800m semis, and the U.S. Women’s Volleyball team battles ROC. Then, Kevin Durant and the U.S. Men’s Basketball teamface Czech Republic.



PRIME

Kicking off Primetime, Women’s Beach Volleyball round of 16 features Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil versus Canada LIVE. Track & Field is next, with both the Women’s and Men’s 100m races, American Trayvon Bromell favored in the Men’s 100, plus… the Mixed 4x400m relay final. In all-LIVE Swimming competition, Caeleb Dressel is back in the pool for the Men’s 50m freestyle, an event where he is the two-time reigning world champion. The Women’s 50m freestyle, the men’s 1500m free, and Team USA is also expected to medal in both Men’s and Women’s 4x100m medley relay.



PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

Men’s Fencing Team Foil quarterfinal



PRIME PLUS

Men’s Beach Volleyball LIVE round of 16 with Dalhausser and Lucena versus Qatar, Track & Field round 1 of the Men’s 400m, Cycling BMX Freestyle Finals.