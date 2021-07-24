Olympics tonight during NBC Primetime

• Opening day of the Swimming competition features a number of U.S. medal contenders in early action. In the men’s 400m individual medley, Japan’s Daiya Seto has the world’s fastest time but will have his hands full with Team USA’s Chase Kalisz, who won silver in Rio. In the Women’s 100m butterfly, the U.S. teenage duo Claire Curzan (17 –Cary, NC) and Torri Huske (18 –Arlington, VA) are medal favorites. In Men’s 400m freestyle, 21-year-old Kieran Smith (Ridgefield, CT) has an outside shot at a medal. USA has the two fastest times in women’s 400m Individual Medley in Emma Weyant (19 –Sarasota, FL) and Hali Flickinger (27 –Spring Grove, PA). Michael Andrew (22 –Lawrence, KS) is a medal contender in Men’s 100m breaststroke.



• Beach Volleyball competition gets underway with the USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman playing China live at 8 pm ET. Team USA won gold in women’s beach volleyball in 2004, 2008, and 2012 before earning bronze in 2016. On the Men’s side, 3 of the 4 U.S. athletes are in their 40s, notably Jake Gibb (Bountiful, UT). Gibb was expected to partner with 29-year-old Taylor Crabb, but Crabb had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. Gibb will instead partner with replacement athlete Tri Bourne. Bourne and Crabb are both Hawaii natives and old friends off the court.



• Making its Olympic debut, Men’s Skateboarding Street airs its final live at Midnight ET/8:30 pm PT. Team USA’s Nyjah Huston is expected to be a gold medal contender.



• In Archery the mixed team event makes its Olympic debut, with medal finals airing today. Brady Ellison (32 -Globe, AZ) is the top-ranked men’s archer in the world. A three-time Olympic medalist, Ellison is still in search of his first gold.



• Today the first Weightlifting Medal will be awarded in the Women’s 49kg/108 lbs. The Chinese are strong favorites in the lightest weight classes, both male and female. American entrant Jourdan Delacruz (23 -Wylie, TX), who won the Pan American Championship this year, could be a medal contender.



• Men’s Gymnastics Qualifiers are underway. Led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak(Newport Beach, CA), the four-man team also includes Brody Malone (Summerville, GA), Yul Moldauer (Arvada, CO), and Shane Wiskus (Spring Park, MN). The U.S.’s best shot at a medal in men’s gymnastics comes on the last day of event finals, with Malone and Mikulak both capable of podium-worthy routines on the high bar.

