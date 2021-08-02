Olympics on NBC Primetime, August 2nd

Tonight, the stars of Team USA are back on the track, including the Olympic debut of Noah Lyles LIVE. And Women’s Gymnastics continues as Jade Carey goes for Gold on the floor. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on NBC.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

The afternoon begins with Equestrian Individual and Team Jumping finals, followed by Women’s Duet qualifiers in Artistic Swimming. Sprint qualifying continues in Canoeing. In Men’s Beach Volleyball, Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne face Germany. Megan Rapinoe and the rest of Team USA will play Canada in the Women’s Soccer semi-finals. Diving is next with Men’s 3m Springboard qualifying. Gymnastics finals continue with medal contests in Men’s Vault and Rings.



PRIME

The night begins with American duo April Ross and Alix Klineman going up against Germany LIVE in the Women’s Beach Volleyball quarterfinals. Track & Field is LIVE with more qualifying rounds and finals. First-time Olympian Rai Benjamin is a medal contender in the Men’s 400m hurdles final, and London Gold medalist Brittney Reese and Tara Davis aim to win America’s third straight Gold in Women’s Long Jump. Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will compete in the Women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals, and Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles will compete in qualifiers for the Women’s 400 and Men’s 200 respectively. In Women’s Gymnastics, it’s the floor final featuring Jade Carey, followed by the Women’s Soccer semi-final report.



​​​​​​PRIME WEST

Men’s and Women’s Canoeing Sprint Finals LIVE



PRIME PLUS

In Track and Field, the race for Gold is on in the Women’s 5000m final. Already a Tokyo medal winner, Andrew Capobianco competes in the Men’s 3m Springboard Diving semi-final.



TUESDAY

Simone Biles returns to compete in the final of the Balance Beam. She is the reigning world champion in the event, and this is her final opportunity to compete in Tokyo.