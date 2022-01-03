The Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are exactly one month away.

NewsChannel 34’s Jack Doles introduces us to an American freestyle skier whi is determined to live in the moment.

She’s been defying the odds, almost from the time she could walk.

Winter ran her first 5k at the age of five.

Ten years later, she became the youngest person in the world, to run marathons on all seven continents.

“I think a lot of what pushes me to try new things and trying to do the best I can at these things is losing my dad at a young age,” says Winter Vinecki.

Her father Michael was diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer when Winter was eight. It took his life ten months later.

“He had so many dreams of things he wanted to do but was waiting until he was a little bit older. But he never got the chance. So I really want to live each day to the fullest and see what I’m capable of,” says Vinecki.

Winter didn’t waste any time finding out. Inspired by her father, she started Team Winter. The goal was to help put an end to prostate cancer.

And to create awareness, she started traveling the country giving Ted talks.

When she wasn’t on stage, Winter was competing in marathons and triathlons.

She thought that was her path to the Olympics, until three-time Olympian Emily Cook introduced her to freestyle skiing.

“I went that next summer to Park City to try it out in the pool. Did my first back flips into the pool and absolutely loved it,” says Vinecki.

And to create awareness, she started traveling the country giving Ted talks.

When she wasn’t on stage, Winter was competing in marathons and triathlons.

She thought that was her path to the Olympics, until three-time Olympian Emily Cook introduced her to freestyle skiing.

“I went that next summer to Park City to try it out in the pool. Did my first back flips into the pool and absolutely loved it,” says Vinecki.

Winter was a quick study. And was in contention to make the Olympic team in 2018, but she tore her ACL.

“It was pretty heartbreaking,” says Vinecki.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Winter continued to train and improve.

Early this year she won a gold in Moscow, her first career podium.

Now she’s in position to make her first Olympic team