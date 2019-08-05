Olum’s Go2Sleep gallery makes two major additions

VESTAL, N.Y. – A gallery focused on helping people improve how they sleep has made two major additions.

The Go2Sleep galley at Olum’s in Vestal announced the addition of Go2Sleep Baby and Go2SleepKidz.

Originally focused on providing the right beds for adults to sleep on, the section now features a wide selection of cribs, dressers, nursery accessories, and youth beds to help get kids in on the improved rest.

Olum’s Director of Merchandise Anthony Stevens says before Go2Sleep was a line of quality products, it was an idea.

“Go2Sleep originally started as a philosophy of getting our customers into better quality beds, helping them understand sleep and make informed decisions on buying a new mattress,” he says.

Stevens says Go2Sleep was launched in January of 2018 and has received a great response from customers since.

The new Go2sleep baby and Go2sleep Kidz will carry many top brands such as Fisher-Price, The ED Ellen DeGeneres Collection, Ashley Furniture and more.