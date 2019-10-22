Old Laurel Bowl building gets a new owner and a new name

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A local couple is breathing new life into the home of a sport they’ve both loved for decades.

Jeff and Beckie Ripic have purchased the former Laurel Bowl in Binghamton and renamed it Ripics Carousel Lanes.

They bought the business at the end of July and immediately began what is expected to be a mutli-year overhaul of the 24 lane bowling alley.

They’ve replaced 2 thousand stained ceiling tiles, improved the air conditioning, renovated the men’s bathroom, added flat screen T-V’s and remodeled the snack shop and bar.

Jeff says that even though bowling’s popularity has waned over the years, there are still plenty of folks eager to hit the lanes and roll a strike.

“Every town needs a bowling alley. We’re just trying to bring it back, spruce it up, make it look nice. We try to really just welcome the people in. We met a lot of new people here already since we purchased it,” says Jeff.

Jeff says their initial focus has been adding additional leagues, which he calls the bread and butter of the business.

Before purchasing the business from people they knew, the Ripics ran the pro shop at Laurel for many years.

Beckie says the sport is accessible to people of all ages.

“There’s not many sports that the whole family can join. Either you’re in the bleachers watching your kids play a sport, or vice versa. Where as in bowling, everybody can come, all ages, all family members. And you don’t have to be good at it. That’s what they have handicaps for,” says Beckie.

Ripics Carousel Lanes always has space available for open bowling.

Other projects on the to-do list include renovating the women’s bathroom, painting new carousel-themed murals, new tables and chairs, replacing the wooden lanes with synthetic ones and fixing up the exterior.

The Ripics say they try to keep their prices reasonable with Sunday deals, discounts for SUNY students, seniors and veterans, and the ability to rent a lane for an hour and a half.

Plus, they offer a variety of party packages, some that include a bowling ball for the guest of honor.

For more information, search Ripics Carousel Lanes on Facebook.