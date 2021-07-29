Old IBM Country Club to be purchased and redeveloped

BINGHAMTON, NY – For over a decade the old IBM Country Club has been vacant and significantly deteriorated, making it an eye sore to anyone that drives by.

The Agency in partnership with Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar and Broome County Legislature Chairman Dainel Reynolds announced the issuance of a Request for Proposal, or a R-F-P.

The County is allocating funds of up to 2 million dollars in grant funds for a qualified developer to aid in the redevelopment of this site.

Both the Agency and County have expressed preference for housing options, the R-F-P is open to any and all ideas.

Stacey Duncan, the executive director at The Agency says this will significantly benefit the community.

“I had the opportunity to come here as a child, it’s bittersweet to see a building like this age out but I think we’re excited about its future,” says Duncan.

The site is approximately 9.33 acres and is currently zoned as “general commercial.”

The R-F-P will be posted online tomorrow and will be up until September 1st.

Duncan says 4301 Watson Boulevard is an optimal location as the building has access to Interstates 81 and 88 and located on the Broome County and Binghamton University bus lines.

For the R-F-P visit the agency-NY.com.