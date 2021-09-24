BINGHAMTON, NY – Trucks on the Tracks is hosting an event at the train station tomorrow.

It’s the first annual Oktoberfest on the Tracks event.

It will be featuring a variety of German, Oktoberfest and Pumpkin beers along with ciders, wine and hard seltzers.

Oktoberfest is taking place from 1 to 5 tomorrow, Wreckless Marci will be performing live from 2 to 5.

Local food vendors will also be there with a large selection of German Specialties.

Jay Pisculli, Co-Founder of Trucks on the Track says this is a 21 and older event.

“I think we’re just looking to do something interesting and fun in downtown Binghamton. This was just another thing in the series because Trucks on the Tracks has been really popular and we thought this would be just another way to throw a different event with a different vibe to it,” says Pisculli.

There will be a $20 gate charge, which includes a mug and your first beer.

This is a cash only event.

In addition to the food and drinks, there will be a stein holding contest, eating contest and more.

The winner of the Stein Holding Contest will receive a $100 gift card to Social on State, Stone Fox, Dos Rios and the Colonial.