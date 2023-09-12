BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local woman says she’s running for the Assembly to make Greater Binghamton not just livable but thriving.

Lisa O’Keefe held a news conference announcing her candidacy today in front of the statue of George F Johnson at Binghamton’s Rec Park.

The Republican graduated from Binghamton Central and Broome Community College before getting degrees from SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Oswego and Saratoga University School of Law. O’Keefe has been an educator, a journalist, operated a non-profit and helps with her family’s publication, My Town, A Great Place to Live.

She says if elected, she’ll take her cues from the people she’ll represent.

“I’m not working for my party; I’m working for the people. Regardless of what party they’re with, regardless of if they’re with any party at all. I am for the people, and I will listen to the people and their concerns,” said O’Keefe.

O’Keefe does support several bedrock Republican priorities such as cutting taxes, cracking down on crime and investing in economic development.

She plans to take on Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo next year. Lupardo released a statement saying she looks forward to a spirited dialogue.