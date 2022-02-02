BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County public health officials continue to be concerned by a recent spike in drug overdoses.

The health department reports more than a half dozen O-D’s since the start of this week, most of them non-fatal.

However, by exceeding the threshold of 3 in a 24 hour period, the department has activated its community warning response.

Broome Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp says it appears that the synthetic opioid fentanyl is once again the culprit.

And she says it’s more frequently showing up in drugs other than heroin.

“We know that fentanyl is being put in the drug supply, in other substances other than just typical opioids. So, cocaine would be considered a stimulant, typically that wouldn’t have fentanyl in it. But fentanyl is being found in it both locally, across the state, across the country,” says Knapp.

Knapp says social isolation, economic distress and disruption to recovery services caused by the pandemic is a contributing factor.

The Broome Opioid Awareness Council says that if you have a substance use disorder, to make sure you practice harm reduction strategies like never using alone, having a Narcan kit available and using fentanyl test strips.

If you are on the site of an overdose, call 911.

Those with substance use disorders are encouraged to call the Never Use Alone hotline at 1-800-997-2280.