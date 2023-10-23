BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local state lawmakers are calling on Governor Hochul to sign legislation that would expedite renovations for Roosevelt Elementary on Binghamton’s Northside.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Lea Webb held a news conference outside of Roosevelt this afternoon.

Webb says that if signed into law, the proposed approach would enable the district to rebuild the school in the most cost effective and least disruptive manner.

Officials says the proposed legislation would give access to twice the existing Maximum Cost Allowance upfront, resulting in a three-year construction period, compared to a 25-year renovation process.

Binghamton Superintendent Tonia Thompson says that if it is not signed into law, it could cost taxpayers over $20 million over the 25-year period.

“So, our argument is that not only do we need it, but now is the time to do it to be efficient. And also, to ultimately save taxpayers money, but also, so that our students, right now that are in this school, Pre-K, Kindergarten, first grade classrooms can benefit from a new building,” said Thompson.

The building was built over 50 years ago and over 85% of the building contains asbestos from fireproofing and insulation. Plus, the current classroom size falls below the minimum square footage standards.

The proposed legislation passed both houses of the State Legislature unanimously. There is a community petition that you can sign in the main office of Roosevelt, or by clicking here.