(WIVT/WBGH) – A former Binghamton cop who used music and dancing to reinforce an anti-drug message has died.

Bill Grace died Tuesday at the age of 75.

Officer Grace spent more than 30 years with the Binghamton Police, much of that as the department’s first DARE officer. Using his love of old-time rock and roll, his obituary says he sang and danced with thousands of young people, spreading a message of peace, respect and love.

After retirement, he was often seen walking the streets of the Westside, smiling and waving at passing motorists.

His funeral is scheduled for Monday October 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton.