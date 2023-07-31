ELMIRA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An officer was taken to a local hospital last week after being attacked by a prison inmate.

A 24-year-old inmate, who is serving eight years at the Elmira Correctional Facility for gang assault, repeatedly punched an officer in the face on July 21. Initially, the officer opened the inmate’s cell to administer him his morning medication. The inmate then left the cell and remained on the cell gallery. The officer ordered him to exit the gallery and made several attempts to get him back to his cell but was unsuccessful. The officer approached the inmate and was struck several times in the face, immediately defending himself to stop the attack. A second officer witnessed the incident and responded. The two officers put the inmate in a body hold and forced his hands behind his back in order to apply handcuffs. Once restrained, the inmate became compliant.

The inmate was escorted from the cell gallery to the infirmary for evaluation.

Both officers were treated by medical staff at the prison. The officer who was attacked suffered swelling and bleeding from his nose as well as neck pain. He was later transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for further treatment. The second officer involved was treated for upper arm pain but remained on duty.

The inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit following the attack. He was convicted in 2022 for gang assault in the first degree in Westchester County after attacking a man in Yonkers, leaving the victim disfigured and with a brain injury. He previously served a two-year prison sentence for robbery in 2018.