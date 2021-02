ITHACA, NY (WETM) - Around 8:45 AM this morning Ithaca Police responded to the area of Cascadilla Street and Fifth Street, and N. Meadow Street for reports of a motor vehicle collision and a shooting incident, potentially involving a Mercedes.

It was reported that a motor vehicle collision between two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Cascadilla Street and Route 13 North, which is also known as N. Meadow Street. When officers arrived on scene they learned that a grey colored Audi was traveling west on Cascadilla Street, when it ran a red light at the intersection and struck a truck that was stopped on the opposite side of the intersection, while it was waiting on the red light. The driver of the Audi fled from the scene on foot and is still at large. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance.