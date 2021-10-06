BINGHAMTON, NY – October is Safe Sleep for Babies month and for the past 12 years this organization has been doing their part to reduce infant mortality.

Mothers and Babies not only has been trying to reduce infant deaths but also raise awareness about the proper way to put babies to sleep.

They say each year in the U-S, there are about 3 thousand 400 sudden unexpected infant deaths, otherwise know as SUID.

The most common type of SUID, is SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome, it’s the leading cause of death among infants less than a year old.

Mother of 4, Kerry Gallagher says there is nothing sadder than a child dying before their first birthday.

“Knowledge is really power. We have to spread that to new parents, we also, like Christie mentioned, we really to caregivers. Our babies grandmas, they put us to sleep in a totally different way, a lot of times babysitters who have older children who might not be as familiar, it’s really so important,” says Gallagher.

Mothers and Babies say the safest way for a child to sleep is on their back and in an empty crib.

Gallagher’s 3rd child, Scarlet is 7 months now so she is strong enough to roll around while sleeping, which is safe.

Mothers and Babies also has a trading program where if you bring a blanket in you’ll get a sleep wearable blanket.

They also encourage everyone to visit cribforkids.org and become an ambassador.