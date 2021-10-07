October 7 weather forecast: Warm and mainly dry weather continues

(Thursday, October 7, 2021) The warm and mainly dry weather continues through the end of the week despite some stubborn clouds.

The next chance for showers will hold off until the weekend.

After yet another morning with some stubborn morning clouds and fog we’ll see some breaks of afternoon sun.

The little bit of sun is just enough to get the temperatures back to around 70.

High pressure is also keeping the area rain-free despite the low clouds.

Expect more clouds and fog to reform Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday is shaping up to be a copycat of Thursday which is mostly cloudy, some sun, and highs around 70.

Later in the day Saturday we will watch for an incoming front from the west that will likely produce a few spotty showers.

So, if you’re planning on going to Speidie Fest Saturday just plan for a chance of a shower passing by.

Few showers could linger into Sunday, but most of the day just looks cooler and cloudy.

The jet stream is forecast to lift even more so next week resulting in another push of 70+ degree weather on the way!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun. High near 70. Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and some fog. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sun. High near 70. Wind: Light and variable.

Saturday: Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers mainly in the morning. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High around 70.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Slight risk of some showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.