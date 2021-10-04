October 4 weather forecast: Showers continue, with heavy downpours expected

(Monday, October 4, 2021) Showers continue Monday with some heavy downpours at times.

It stays showery and cool for a few days. The second half of the week turns drier and warmer.

There is an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes that is keeping our weather unsettled, damp, and cool the next couple of days.

Expect occasional rain showers that could be heavy at times Monday afternoon and evening.

As the low meanders southward towards the Mississippi Valley the chances for steadier rain decrease Tuesday and Wednesday. However, there will still be the threat of showers looming nearby both days.

By Thursday, high pressure to our north in Canada will build in to dry us out, but also warm us up!

Even though we’ll stay a little cloudy, the high temperatures are forecast be around 70 by then!

Monday: Scattered showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. High upper 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Rain showers and some fog. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Tuesday: Cloudy and foggy. Few light rain showers. High mid 60s. Wind: Light & Variable.

Wednesday: A few morning showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High near 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.