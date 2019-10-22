October 22, 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, October 22nd 2019) Have the rain jacket handy for Tuesday afternoon as our next batch of rain comes back.

Rain could be heavy at times later in the evening.

Some wind will kick up Tuesday, and eventually rain will return during the day. The most significant rain holds off until after 2 or 3 pm.

It could be heavy at times shortly after sunset.

After the shot of some wind and rain Tuesday, the weather looks mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday with some sun too!

Cooler, low 50s will be felt Wednesday, and well into the 50s Thursday.

Cooler and possibly a bit damp to end the week too.

Tuesday: Breezy with rain developing during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times towards sunset. Highs 55 to 60. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain, heavy at times. Rain tapers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Brisk and cooler with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs near 52. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Some sun and a bit milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: A few showers possible and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Chilly with a lingering shower or two possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Clouds increase with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to maybe mid 50s.

Monday: Looks and feels great after the slow start with the fog. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.