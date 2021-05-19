Ocean State Job Lot retail store opens Thursday in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – A discount retail store is coming to Broome County.

Ocean State Job Lot is opening its 146th location, tomorrow.

It will be its 15th in New York.

It’s moving into the former Toys ‘R Us on Harry L. Drive in Johnson City.

Ocean State Job Lot sells food, clothes, lawn and garden items, home decor, household essentials, beauty products and more.

So far, about 50 full and part time employees have been hired.

Store Team Leader, Luis Hernandez, says you will definitely get a bang for your buck.

“As you walk the store, you’ll see that we carry things that would make the 5 year old happy and the 105 year old happy. It’s just a large variety of items with a great value,” says Hernandez.

It also operates The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation which plans to donate thousands of items to the Johnson City police and fire departments.

The store officially opens sometime tomorrow morning.

As of earlier today, the exact time had not been set.

Once the store fully opens the hours will be Sunday through Thursday 9 to 7, and Friday and Saturday 8 to 8.