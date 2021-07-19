Oberaacker, Akshar and Angelino call on Cuomo for disaster relief

BINGHAMTON, NY – State Senators Fred Akshar and Pete Oberacker, along with Assemblyman Joe Angelino, have come together to ask the Governor for disaster relief.

These representatives from Otesego, Chenango and Broome counties site the recent flooding last week, from July 11 through the 18th.

“Over the past week, I’ve seen firsthand the damage to residents’ homes and businesses during these storms and flash floods. Our local municipalities do the very best they can to provide resiliency efforts but the state and federal government must step up the plate. It’s incredibly important that we leave no stone unturned in providing relief for these families and help local and state authorities get the tools they need to bring tangible infrastructure improvements to these neighborhoods,” says Akshar.

“Our local municipalities and businesses are already working on the thinnest of margins and adding disaster repair costs could be devastating. While the damage assessment and clean-up are ongoing, it is vital that local officials know they will have state and federal support to assist them in what will certainly be a costly recovery,” says Oberacker.

“I’ve been to the impacted areas and walked the ground with local officials. The amount of damage is beyond their capabilities and we are asking for support and assistance from the state and federal government to help these people. We are appreciative for the assistance New York State Department of Transportation has already provided,” says Angelino.