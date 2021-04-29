Oakdale Mall restaurant, Blondie’s, looks to provide good food at a fast pace

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A newer eatery in the Oakdale Mall invites shoppers to come give them a try.

Blondie’s opened late last year, in the former Arby’s location.

It specializes in dishes with a home-cooked feel, served at a fast food pace.

Co-owner Andrew Malo says some of their top sellers are their Blondie’s Burger, Philly Cheesesteak and their special, secret Blondie’s sauce.

Malo, who also owns Pro Image Sports in the mall, says the restaurant is a family affair.

“My co-owners Justin Parker and Kevin Gow, we all have our own things on the side that we do too, my wife, Melissa, runs it and the other wives, Tracy and Jess, they work here as well, fill in, so we’ve created a little bit of a family environment with us, some of our kids work here,” says Malo.

Malo says Blondie’s is the perfect spot for people who work in Johnson City to come grab a quick lunch within their time window.

They are open 7 to 7 Monday through Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday, and serve breakfast all day on weekends.

And even if you want a burger at 8 AM, Malo says they can do that too.

Check out their Facebook page for the latest on their specials.