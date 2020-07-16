Oakdale Mall pushes back reopening date

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Oakdale Mall has hit a bump in its reopening plan.

The mall was tentatively planning to open its doors Monday July 20th.

Due to the high demand of air filters required by New York State, it cannot be fully accessible until it is 100% compliant and safe for tenants, employees, and shoppers.

Once the filters arrive, the Oakdale Mall will have a clearer date for reentry.

Despite this set back, JCPenny, Burlington, Oakdale Pizza and Fashion Nails are currently open for business as their have exterior entrances.

For more information and updates follow the Oakdale Mall on Facebook.