O Tannenbaum holiday display now open in Owego

OWEGO, NY – For anyone looking to display a beautiful tree without having to do the work of decorating, the Tioga County Historical Society Museum has your solution.

The 18th annual O Tannenbaum holiday display and auction is now underway at the museum on Front Street in Owego.

The second floor is filled with over sixty trees, wreaths, and Christmas related items donated by area organizations, with everything up for auction.

This event is the largest fundraiser for the museum says Executive Director Scott MacDonald, and he is very grateful to all those who donated.

“It was amazing. We, the Board of Directors, we were very concerned that nothing was going to be able to occur. As it turns out, as we mentioned, there’s 66 organizations and individuals that actually were able to help us this year. So, it’s phenomenal. We were truly surprised and blessed that people can do this,” he says.

The display will be up until December 12th, with the winners of each auction being notified that day or Sunday.

If you want to stop by and look for a tree, or enjoy any of the other exhibits, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.