NYSUT releases statement on federal government requiring NYS standardized exams

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers released a statement on Tuesday regarding the federal government’s decision to mandate state standardized testing in the 2020-2021 school year.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta stated the following, opposing the decision.

“In a year that has been anything but standard, mandating that students take standardized tests just doesn’t make sense,” said President Pallotta. “As the educators in the classroom, we have always known that standardized tests are not the best way to measure a child’s development, and they are especially unreliable right now. We need to ensure that our students who have been hit hardest during the pandemic receive the support they need. Sizing up students with inequitable and stressful exams is not the solution.”

Previously, NYSUT encouraged New York State to submit a federal waiver of grades three through eight and high school testing requirements. The waiver was officially submitted by the State Education Department on February 12 following a public comment period.

According to NYSUT, thousands of comments were submitted to the state by educators across the state.