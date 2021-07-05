NYSPD Are Investigating An Exchange Of Gun Fire In The Town Of Windsor

BINGHAMTON, NY- A Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy exchanged gun fire with a Windsor man early Saturday morning.



The deputy responded to an address on Cascade Valley Road in the Town of Windsor shortly after midnight for a report that someone had shot at a vehicle turning around near a driveway.





The unidentified man then shot at the deputy with a handgun.



The deputy returned fire and the man was struck in the shoulder area.



He was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment.

No one from the Sheriffs Office was injured.



Sheriff Dave Harder is expected to hold a news conference tomorrow to release more details about the incident.